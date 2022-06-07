English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Futures Trade | Rain Industries breaks out of a well-defined falling trendline

    MACD moves into a buy mode and price crosses above a falling trendline in Rain Industries

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    June 07, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
    Futures Trade | Rain Industries breaks out of a well-defined falling trendline

    Power Finance Corporation net rises 10 percent on year to Rs 4,296 crore. The state owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has reported a 10 percent year on year increase of in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,296 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The consolidated revenue for the company witnessed a modest improvement of 4 percent on year to Rs 18,853 crore. Lower finance costs and lower impairment on financial instruments, more than compensated for the higher loss on transaction exchange. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each in addition to a dividend of Rs 10.75 already paid during FY2021-22.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | All set for a rate hike?

      Jun 6, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tricky terrain for OPEC, global food inflation loses sting, shifting sands in FMCG and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers