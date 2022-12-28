English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Futures Trade | Price action shows a breakout pullback pattern in L&T

    A confirmed bullish piercing pattern at the support zone in L&T

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    December 28, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST
    Futures Trade | Price action shows a breakout pullback pattern in L&T

    L&T is poised for good order flows in both domestic and international markets.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China fuels risk of global gloom

      Dec 27, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A rebalancing act of two asset classes, L&T’s asset monetization bears fruit, time for shareholders to have their say, how to market a commodity as a brand, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers