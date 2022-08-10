Futures Trade | Maruti shows a breakout pullback pattern











Maruti is at support at the rising trendline

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 17,960 | Taking the second spot is Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno. With sales of 17,960 units last month, growth was as much as 22 percent on a year-on-year basis from 14,729 units in July 2021. On a monthly basis, too, the Baleno has grown by 11 percent from 16,103 units sold in June 2022. In June, the Baleno placed third in the sales charts. The Baleno was recently updated with all-new exteriors that give the car a nice new sporty look. The inside of the car has been tweaked as well with the new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and a number of other features, the highlight of which is the segment-first heads-up display. The Baleno is powered by a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options continue to include a 5-speed manual as standard. The older CVT transmission option however, has been ditched in favour of a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This has been done to increase fuel efficiency by up to 15 percent, according to Maruti Suzuki. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers