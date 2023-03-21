HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Futures Trade | M pattern breakdown suggests further downside in Crompton Greaves Consumer

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

Indicators suggest further loss of momentum in Crompton Greaves Consumer

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company bought 45 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 296.5 per share, Societe Generale 37,67,119 shares at same price and SBI MF acquired 1,01,35,135 shares at Rs 296.49 per share on the NSE. However, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 1,89,26,179 equity shares in company at Rs 296.54 per share and Amalfiaco Limited 3,60,73,821 shares at Rs 296.57 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers