Futures Trade | Hind Unilever unable to hold 200 DMA











Hind Unilever is showing relative weakness in the markets

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2682.05 | The stock added 6 percent last week. FMCG companies betting big on the festival season by ramping up supply chains, investing in marketing campaigns and lining up new packs. Managements are also expecting rural demand to make a robust comeback. A recent report by Bizom says India’s FMCG market increased 6 percent in value in August compared to July, reversing the past three months of consecutive decline. Global brokerage firm Nomura expects HUL’s volumes to grow by 4-5 percent in Q2FY23. They have a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,975. “We expect the company to benefit from demand uncoiling in out-of-home categories. And, benefits of softening input cost will drive meaningful margin improvement from Q3,” it said. Macquarie has an "outperform" rating with a target of Rs 3,000. "Our channel checks suggest steady demand. The demand strength should sustain volume growth momentum. Downside risks to margins are limited," its analysts said in a note.

