English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Futures Trade | Hind Unilever unable to hold 200 DMA

    Hind Unilever is showing relative weakness in the markets

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    February 22, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST
    Futures Trade | Hind Unilever unable to hold 200 DMA

    Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2682.05 | The stock added 6 percent last week. FMCG companies betting big on the festival season by ramping up supply chains, investing in marketing campaigns and lining up new packs. Managements are also expecting rural demand to make a robust comeback. A recent report by Bizom says India’s FMCG market increased 6 percent in value in August compared to July, reversing the past three months of consecutive decline. Global brokerage firm Nomura expects HUL’s volumes to grow by 4-5 percent in Q2FY23. They have a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,975. “We expect the company to benefit from demand uncoiling in out-of-home categories. And, benefits of softening input cost will drive meaningful margin improvement from Q3,” it said. Macquarie has an "outperform" rating with a target of Rs 3,000. "Our channel checks suggest steady demand. The demand strength should sustain volume growth momentum. Downside risks to margins are limited," its analysts said in a note.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand

      Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers