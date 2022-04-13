Futures Trade | A rising channel break down seen in Motherson Sumi











Futures data showing short built up along with open and high are the same in the daily time frame. A bear sash candle is visible

Motherson Sumi Systems | The company has completed acquisition of a 55 percent stake in CIM Tools Private Limited, one of leading suppliers in aerospace supply chain based in Bengaluru. CIM in turn holds 83 percent in Aero Treatment (ATPL) and 49.99 percent in Lauak CIM Aerospace (JV with Lauak International, LCA). The three founders, Srikanth GS, Umesh AS and Vishwanath Deshpande, retain the remaining 45 percent stake in CIM. Since the initial announcement in October 2021, CIM's order book has grown 26 percent to $252 million.

