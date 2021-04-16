Futures Trade | A bullish pullback pattern in Tata Steel

Tata Steel Ltd

Prashant Shah

The stocks from the metals sector have been in a strong uptrend and have outperformed the Nifty 50 index for the last six months. Tata Steel from this sector has been a star performer too. After a minor pullback for a few days, the next leg of the rally seems underway. The bounce from a prior swing low in the intra-day Point & Figure chart is a positive sign. The long column of X suggests buying interest and strong momentum. Go long in Tata Steel futures above Rs 908 with a stop loss at Rs 895 for targets of Rs 928 & 945.