MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Futures Trade | A bullish pullback pattern in Tata Steel

Tata Steel from the metal sector has been a star performer too. After a minor pull back for a few days, the next leg of the rally seems underway.

April 16, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
Tata Steel Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd

Prashant Shah

Tatasteel 1604

The stocks from the metals sector have been in a strong uptrend and have outperformed the Nifty 50 index for the last six months. Tata Steel from this sector has been a star performer too. After a minor pullback for a few days, the next leg of the rally seems underway. The bounce from a prior swing low in the intra-day Point & Figure chart is a positive sign. The long column of X suggests buying interest and strong momentum. Go long in Tata Steel futures above Rs 908 with a stop loss at Rs 895 for targets of Rs 928 & 945.

Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer
TAGS: #technical analysis
first published: Apr 16, 2021 07:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.