MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Futures Trade | A bullish channel breakout trade in Vedanta

Price action in Vedanta shows price taking support at rising trendline and at horizontal support. Price action also sees price breaking out of a falling channel line.

Moneycontrol Contributor
July 12, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST
Futures Trade | A bullish channel breakout trade in Vedanta

Vedanta | A facility agreement entered into between Vedanta Holdings Mauritius (as borrower), Vedanta Resources, Vedanta Holdings Jersey (as guarantors), Credit Suisse AG-Singapore, Standard Chartered Bank-London (as arrangers and lenders), and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (as agent and security agent), for the purposes of availing a facility of an aggregate amount of $350 million by the borrower.

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jobs worry? Tech sector job addition holds out hope

    Jul 9, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: tech balm for jobs, Zomato IPO by numbers, Weekly Tactical, MF inflows, future of Big Tech, Herd Immunity Tracker, the emerging growth worry, the food cheer and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers