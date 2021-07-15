MARKET NEWS

Futures Trade | A bullish breakout trade in L&T

L&T has been consolidating in a tight range recently. A breakout past 1531 would trigger a breakout above the downsloping trendline which would indicate possible completion of the consolidation phase.

Moneycontrol Contributor
July 15, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST
