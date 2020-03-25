Futures Trade | A breakout short sell trade in IndusInd Bank

Alok Jain

IndusInd Bank has been spiralling down in last few sessions on the back of pledge sale rumours etc in the market. It is clocking heavy volumes and volatility is high. Such stocks are good for taking quick risk-managed trades. One should look for a break again below 300 for a retest of the low made bear 235 in the previous session. One can keep stops at 350.

