Futures Trade | A break below a triple bottom offers a short selling trade in Lupin

Prashant Shah

Lupin has been a clear underperformer in the pharmaceutical sector and against a broader market index. On Tuesday, it has formed a triple bottom sell (bearish pattern) signal on Point and Figure chart that offers an affordable trade opportunity. Short Lupin March futures below 665 with a stop loss placed at 677 for a target of 647 and 626. Duration of this view is 5-7 trading sessions.

