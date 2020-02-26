App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Futures Trade | A break below a triple bottom offers a short selling trade in Lupin

Lupin has been a clear underperformer in the pharmaceutical sector and has formed a triple bottom sell (bearish pattern) signal on Point and Figure chart.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Prashant Shah

Lupin

Lupin has been a clear underperformer in the pharmaceutical sector and against a broader market index.  On Tuesday, it has formed a triple bottom sell (bearish pattern) signal on Point and Figure chart that offers an affordable trade opportunity. Short Lupin March futures below 665 with a stop loss placed at 677 for a target of 647 and 626. Duration of this view is 5-7 trading sessions.

Close

 

related news

Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:52 am

tags #technical analysis

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.