MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Futures Trade | A bearish continuation breakout trade in Dixon

Dixon has been struggling to make any significant upside progress in the recent weeks which is a sign of weakness. In the intra-day chart, the price has completed a bearish ABC pattern, indicating a strong downward move.

Moneycontrol Contributor
September 21, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST
Futures Trade | A bearish continuation breakout trade in Dixon

Dixon Technologies (India) | In the last 6 days, the stock has risen 23 percent to Rs 17342.55, as on February 8 from Rs 14129.90 as on January 29, 2021.

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Government needs to iron out GST wrinkles

    Sep 20, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Mapping Mr Market’s mood, the Eastern Window, Monsoon Watch, more shine on Manappuram Finance, TCS’ mcap halo, the Evergrande ripple effect, enter smart robots, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers