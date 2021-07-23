MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Future Trades | Breakout of a wedge pattern in JSW Steel

JSW Steel is in a strong trend on the weekly time frame. It is breaking out of a downsloping wedge pattern which is a trend continuation signal with a range expansion candle and increase in volumes.

Moneycontrol Contributor
July 23, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
Future Trades | Breakout of a wedge pattern in JSW Steel

Krypton Industries | The company received tender order of 6,000 wheel chairs amounting to Rs 3,29,49,000 from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing corporation of India.

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Office days again? Infosys sets off the talk big time

    Jul 22, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Recovery gets better and better, herd immunity a distant dream, Asian Paints’ red-hot valuation, IPO maths for pension funds, The Green Pivot, Bezos vs Musk and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers