Future Retail surges nearly 20% on Amazon stake buy buzz

Amazon.com Inc is likely to buy an at least 7 percent to 8 percent stake in India's Future Retail through an investment arm, CNBC-TV 18 reported, citing sources.

The potential cash-and-stock deal, which is in its final stages, could be worth 25 billion rupees ($338 million) and is likely to be signed in the next two weeks, the channel said.

Earlier this year, media reports said Amazon was in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in Future Retail, competing with tech giant Google and Alibaba-backed Paytm. Future Retail had denied the reports.

The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

At 14:49 hrs Future Retail was quoting at Rs 514, up Rs 80.10, or 18.46 percent.

