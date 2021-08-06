MARKET NEWS

English
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Future Retail shares hit 10% lower circuit after SC rules in favour of Amazon in dispute case

In its verdict, the Supreme Court said that the Emergency Arbitrator, i.e. the Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s (SIAC) award that stayed the deal holds good under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Representative image.

 
 
Future Retail share price tumbled 10 percent hitting lower circuit of Rs 52.55 per share on BSE after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon in dispute with the company.

India’s top court on August 6 ruled in favour of Amazon in its tussle with Future Retail, in a much-awaited verdict. This comes as a huge setback for the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, to which Amazon had objected in multiple courts.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court said that the Emergency Arbitrator, i.e. the Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s (SIAC) award that stayed the deal holds good under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. SIAC in October 2020 had barred the deal from proceeding and had also constituted a three-member panel to pass a final verdict, which is still awaited.

The stock was trading at Rs 52.55, down Rs 5.80, or 9.94 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 63.50 and an intraday low of Rs 52.55. There were pending sell orders of 548,835 shares, with no buyers available.

Close

The scrip was trading with volumes of 3,362,236 shares, compared to its five day average of 194,374 shares, an increase of 1,629.78 percent.

The order comes almost a year after Reliance Retail announced the acquisition of Future Group's retail, wholesale and logistics and warehousing business by way of a slump sale in August 2020. Amazon had acquired 49 per cent stake in Future Retail’s promoter entity Future Coupons back in December 2019. Amazon objected to the deal saying that it goes against its agreement with the Future Group.

The e-commerce giant challenged the deal in the arbitration court as well as the Delhi High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court, saying that Future Retail was in breach of their contract by agreeing to sell its assets to competitor Reliance Retail.

Biyani was forced to sell Future Group’s assets to Reliance Retail after the company’s operations suffered under the national lockdown imposed during the first wave of Covid-19. In a letter to Amazon in January this year, Biyani had blamed Amazon of not supporting the Group during the difficult times and said, "If the transaction with the Reliance/MDA Group was not finalised, Future Retail would inevitably have faced insolvency and/or liquidation, in which event, the entire equity would have been wiped out, leaving you (Amazon) with nothing.”

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Future Retail
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:04 pm

