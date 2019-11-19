App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Retail share price declines 2% after Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Revenue miss of 1.4 percent in Q2 was largely on account of lower same-store-sales-growth of 4.6 percent, Morgan Stanley said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Future Retail declined nearly 2 percent after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the stock.

The stock lost 38 percent of its value in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 325.50, down Rs 6.10, or 1.84 percent on the BSE at 1208 hours IST.

While maintaining overweight call on the stock, Morgan Stanley slashed its target price to Rs 540 from Rs 660 per share, implying 63 percent potential upside from current levels.

Company's Q2 earnings were in-line, but a sharp rise in debt is a key negative, said the brokerage. Hence, it lowered FY20 earnings estimate by 8.5 percent, but increased FY21 & FY22 earnings estimates by 1 percent on corporate tax rate cut.

Revenue miss of 1.4 percent in Q2 was largely on account of lower same-store-sales-growth of 4.6 percent, Morgan Stanley said.

Company's profit in the quarter ended September 2019 stood at Rs 165.72, down by 6.5 percent YoY, but revenue from operations increased by 9.7 percent to Rs 5,449 crore YoY.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 12:42 pm

