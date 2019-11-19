Future Retail share price declines 2% after Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Shares of Future Retail declined nearly 2 percent after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the stock.

The stock lost 38 percent of its value in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 325.50, down Rs 6.10, or 1.84 percent on the BSE at 1208 hours IST.

While maintaining overweight call on the stock, Morgan Stanley slashed its target price to Rs 540 from Rs 660 per share, implying 63 percent potential upside from current levels.

Company's Q2 earnings were in-line, but a sharp rise in debt is a key negative, said the brokerage. Hence, it lowered FY20 earnings estimate by 8.5 percent, but increased FY21 & FY22 earnings estimates by 1 percent on corporate tax rate cut.

Revenue miss of 1.4 percent in Q2 was largely on account of lower same-store-sales-growth of 4.6 percent, Morgan Stanley said.