Future Retail Q2 net profit down 7% at Rs 165.08 crore

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on November 14 posted a 6.92 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year-ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.74 percent to Rs 5,449.06 crore during the period under review as against Rs 4,965.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total expenses also rose 10.65 percent to Rs 5,304.80 crore during the period as against Rs 4,794.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Future Retail has a network of 1,550 stores in 432 cities across its brands, including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb and ezone, in 16.40 million sq ft area, as on September 30, 2019 .