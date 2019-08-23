App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Retail plunges 8% as Amazon is set to acquire stake in Future Coupons

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on the stock with a target at 660 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Future Retail plunged 8 percent in early trade on August 23 after the company said Amazon will acquire 49 percent stake in Future Coupons.

The proposed transaction size and per share value of FRL has not been disclosed yet

Future Coupons is a Future Group entity that holds a 7.3 percent stake in Future Retail. Future Retails owns entities such as Big Bazaar, among others.

Close

"Amazon has agreed to make an equity investment in Future Coupons for acquiring a 49 percent stake comprising both, voting and non-voting shares," Future Retail said in a release to the exchange.

related news

Also Read - Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons

As part of the agreement, Amazon has been granted a call option. This call option allows Amazon to acquire all or part of the promoters' shareholding in Future Retail and is exercisable between the third and tenth years, in certain circumstances, subject to applicable law, the company said.

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on the stock with a target at 660 per share.

The research firm feels that transaction would be at a 'significant' premium to the warrant issue price of Rs 505 per share, while calculation suggests that the Amazon may acquire 3.6-4.8 percent in FRL at a 40-87 percent premium.

It expects Amazon to adopt the hybrid retail model in India and see FRL being the preferred partner for Amazon's grocery business.

At 0934 hrs, Future Retail was quoting at Rs 386.60, down Rs 26.85, or 6.49 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.