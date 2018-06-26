App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Enterprises stock corrects after rising 4% as Generali ups stake insurance firms

Generali Group has signed an agreement with Future Group to increase its stake in its Insurance ventures in India to 49 percent from 25.5 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Future Enterprises share price corrected a percent in morning on Tuesday after rising as much as 4 percent.

The rally in the stock was after the company said Generali Group has signed an agreement with Future Group to increase its stake in its Insurance ventures in India to 49 percent from 25.5 percent, underscoring its commitment to growing its presence in the local insurance market.

Italian insurance group Generali's presence in India is currently in the form of two joint ventures called Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited and Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (non-life insurance).

"Through this transaction Generali has committed up to approximately 120 million euro to the partnership which will continue to leverage the far-reaching distribution network of Future Group, a unique platform and customer ecosystem to offer insurance protection solutions within India with a focus on digital," the company said in its filing.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2018 subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

At 10:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 39.40, down Rs 0.35, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 11:01 am

