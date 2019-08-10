Future Enterprises Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 8.5 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.80 crore in the year-ago period, Future Enterprises Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Future Enterprises Ltd on August 10 reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 8.59 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.
However, consolidated total income of the company increased to Rs 1,424 crore, from Rs 1,353.31 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 1,440.93 crore, as compared to Rs 1,388.15 crore earlier.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 03:17 pm