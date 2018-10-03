App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Enterprises gains 7% on acquiring majority stake in Livquik Technology

Consequent to subscription of the majority share capital, Livquick will become subsidiary of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Future Enterprises added 7 percent intraday Wednesday as company acquired majority stake in Livquik Technology for a cash consideration of Rs 20 crore.

The company has executed shareholders agreement and share subscription agreement, to acquire majority stake in Livquik Technology (India).

Consequent to subscription of the majority share capital, Livquick will become subsidiary of the company.

Livquik is engaged in business of issuance of digital prepaid payment instrument, provision of payment gateway services and development of specialized system software and application software.

The said acquisition will get completed in 24 months.

The share price declined 25 percent in last 15 days.

At 10:25 hrs Future Enterprises was quoting at Rs 35.20, up Rs 2.20, or 6.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.