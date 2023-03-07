 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Further short covering in market possible, bet on these 3 stocks for up to 18% return

Pravesh Gour
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Cummins India has given a breakout of the triangle formation on the daily chart. It has retested its previous breakout level of Rs 1,550 after hitting a fresh 52-week high. The structure of the counter looks classical as it is trading from all its important moving averages.

The Nifty formed a near-term bottom around its 200-DMA (days moving average - 17,414) and then witnessed a decent bounce back. However, there are multiple hurdles at higher levels, where 17,800 is an immediate resistance while 18,000 is a key hurdle that needs to be crossed for any trend reversal.

On the downside, 17,600 is an immediate support level, while 17,500–17,450 is a critical support zone.

Bank Nifty was outperforming, but 41,650–42,000 is a critical supply zone; above this, we can expect a rally towards the 42,750–43,000 zone. On the downside, the 20-DMA around 41,000 is an immediate support level, while 40,444 is a critical support level.

We have seen a short covering move, and there is still scope for further short covering, but the market needs fresh longs with the support of institutional investors.