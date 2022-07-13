PSU banks duck market volatility, improving performance keeps analysts, investors bullish

Through the last three-odd weeks, the PSU banking sector – a perpetual underperformer – remained largely insulated from the overall volatility roiling the markets and stayed in the positive territory, thanks to an improving investor sentiment.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 15 percent since June 20, led by heavy buying in leading names like Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank. The stocks climbed 20 and 24 percent in the period, while some of the other stocks from the sector have also performed relatively better. The Nifty Private Bank index – which keeps analysts gung ho – has gained merely 8 percent in comparison.

A Changing Narrative

In the last decade, public sectors banks (PSBs) have often been overlooked, and rightly so, given their inefficiency in the face of rising competition. This reflects in their share prices with the Nifty PSU Bank index down 35 percent since 2011. The Nifty Private Bank index jumped over three-fold in this period.

The 2008 market crash triggered by the global financial crisis and the following years kept the state-run lenders grappling with the series of issues. Their market share was snatched by the more aggressive private banks, non-performing assets piled up after the real estate sector crumbled, financials took a major hit with huge provisions and write-offs, and repeated scams left them gasping under bad debt burden.

This is however seems to be a turnaround time for the beleaguered state-run banks.

Most of the book cleanup is done now. High provisions coverage, which for some banks are as high as 85 percent, give them enough security to be aggressive. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are in the 70s.

“Inhone apne padosi ka bhi provision kar rakha hai (they have made provision for their neighbors too),” quipped MK Ventures founder Madhusudan Kela at TV show last week.

Also, working for them is high recovery rates in recent years, thanks to a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, especially for loans that have been written off as they directly improve the profitability.

Mohit Nigam, Head of PMS at Hem Securities, agrees that the high PCR gives the PSU banks a sense of security. “Since public sector banks' balance sheets are now strong enough for them to focus on expansion, FY22 was a pivotal period for them,” he said, pointing at their accelerated loan and deposit growth.

Many PSBs have beaten their own projections on credit growth. The approach has been to be conservative in their guidance to account for any oversight, and grow aggressively. In FY22, Canara Bank had targeted a loan growth of 7.5 percent and closed the year at 9.77 percent. For FY23, the lender has given guidance of a minimum growth of 8 percent. “We expect to grow at 10 percent this year,” chief executive LV Prabhakar said in May.

The credit growth, however, is yet to match pace of private lenders like HDFC Bank that grows around 20 percent year-on-year. “What will drive further rerating in these banks (PSU banks) is their ability to grow,” said Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities.

What also works for them, according to Nigam, is better reach, cheaper cost of funding, and a strong capital base. He also pointed out that the government has urged bankers to become more competitive and recapture market share.

Are All Animals Equal?

Not every bank among PSBs has shown the improvement like that of Canara Bank or Bank of Baroda. Some are still struggling to shake off the iron chains. Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Central Bank of India are among those that have not shown the tenacity displayed by their peers, said analysts.

Thus, analysts have been selective in their approach, so have been investors who have largely avoided these names. “We prefer playing PSU banks through quality names like SBI and Bank of Baroda. In terms of management quality and technology, these banks are better placed than other PSU banks,” said Master.

In the near term, there are some nagging issues, but that is something which affects everyone and not just PSBs. “With an increase in interest rates, these banks will be hit by market-to-market (MTM) loss on their treasury book. But, we believe that markets will consider them as one-offs,” he said.