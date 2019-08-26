Fundamentally, things are shaping up in favour of the Indian Rupee

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

USD/INR extended the rally in the week gone by and closed off the week’s high after breaching the psychological level of 72. In Friday’s trading session, the currency pair touched a high of 72.06 and witnessed profit booking at higher levels, but managed to close with the gain of 0.5 percent on a weekly basis.

For the upcoming week, the ongoing rally is showing the sign of abating as the bearish engulfing candlestick pattern at resistance level could result in supply pressures, and traders can expect the price to retreat towards the support level of 70.60.

A short period seven bar divergence in RSI is confirming the price action, and indicating that mild retracement in price is expected in coming days. On the weekly chart, the formation of spinning top is visible, and it too could result in correction in the currency pair till 200 DMA, which is placed at 70.56.

On the fundamental front, things are shaping up in the favour of the Indian Rupee as the Finance Minister withdraw surcharge from FPIs, which may halt the continuous selling. In addition, the US-China trade war escalation put pressure on crude oil prices, as slowdown concerns are looming.

USD/INR SPOT DAILY

In respond to China, US President Donald Trump said that current tariff of 25 percent on approximately $250 billion Chinese imports would rise to 30 percent and another planned $300 billion Chinese goods will be taxed 5 percent extra. All such developments are likely to soften the USD.

All the above scenarios are indicating that short-term correction is not ruled out, and traders should maintain a negative bias, but considering the increased volatility in the currency pair in last few days, we would advise traders to go for 'bear call spread' option strategy, where short position can be initiated in 30 Aug 72 CE at 0.1675, and 72.5 CE can be bought at 0.055 simultaneously. Traders can gain the premium in the strategy and save themselves from high volatility going on these days.