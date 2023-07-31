Fund managers sceptical of infra stocks opportunity because of past experience: Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah

Kotak Mahindra AMC managing director Nilesh Shah in an interview with Moneycontrol on July 31, discussed the cautious approach of fund managers towards investing in the infrastructure sector, using a relatable analogy: "If you have been burned by drinking hot milk, even with a cold lassi, you will be cautious while drinking."

During the period of 2003-2008, the Indian stock market was heavily influenced by the infrastructure theme, and high growth expectations were built into stock prices. However, many companies in the infrastructure sector failed to deliver returns to shareholders.

When the market crashed following the global financial crisis, stock prices corrected sharply, and several companies couldn't recover due to high debt and poor governance. This historical poor performance is the main reason why fund managers are now hesitant to invest in the infrastructure segment.

Nilesh Shah highlighted the key lessons learned from the 2008 cycle. Leverage proved destructive for many good companies in the infrastructure sector, and corporate misgovernance also played a significant role in the downfall of infrastructure companies during that time.

To avoid these pitfalls, fund managers have shifted their focus towards companies with low leverage and sound corporate governance. Although this narrowing of choices might result in short-term losses, Shah believes it's crucial to prioritize long-term gains.

The memories of the 2008 cycle still influence investment decisions, acting as a guardrail on infrastructure sector investments. These cautious approaches are driven by recent reports, the PTI reported that 408 infrastructure projects in India faced cost overruns of Rs 4.80 lakh crore in May.

In conclusion, fund managers have become more careful and selective in their infrastructure investments, aiming to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. By focusing on companies with strong financials and governance, they hope to achieve better long-term results despite short-term challenges.