Fund managers have an exposure of Rs 15,000 crore to 5 NBFC stocks

The highlight of Friday’s panic selling was the plight of NBFC stocks after the news spread that DSP MF was forced to sell commercial papers of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) in the secondary market at a higher yield.

Investors lost over Rs 45,000 crore in NBFC stocks alone and nearly Rs 2 lakh crore on the BSE. Most analysts feel that the pain in the sector may not be over and investors should tread with caution.

Prominent stocks like Bajaj Finance, Dewan Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance, and Can Fin Homes saw selling pressure on Friday.

Fund managers have an exposure of nearly Rs 15,000 crore to these five stocks, according to data from Morningstar India. Bajaj Finance tops the list with an aggregate investment of nearly Rs 11,000 crore followed by Dewan Housing Finance which has an exposure of Rs 1,300 crore, and Indiabulls Housing Finance has an exposure of Rs 1,754 crore as on August 30.

Pain likely to continue

NBFC stocks, especially Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), came under significant pressure last week on Friday on concerns of fall in liquidity, but experts feel that the default risk is very low. However, fall in rupee and rising bond yields could put pressure in the near-term.

Hardening of bond yields along with fall in liquidity will impact NBFCs as well as housing finance companies.

“The very nature of HFCs is to have negative Asset-Liability-Mismatch (ALM) scenario wherein they liabilities (sources of financing) will have to re-priced multiple times during the life of assets (housing loans),” Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr. VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited told Moneycontrol.

“In an increasing interest rate scenario (such as current times), a higher proportion of shorter tenure funding against a higher proportion of long-term assets would be harmful. Further, with the events such as IL&FS default, the situation gets aggravated squeezing the liquidity from the money markets,” he said.

Thunuguntla further added that in the current scenario where there are very few places to hide, investors should focus on export-oriented sectors and zero-debt companies.

Most experts feel that believe the panic in NBFC stocks has not settled completely. There are concerns over short-term liquidity in the market for commercial papers raised by NBFCs.

IIFL in a note said that there are fresh concerns about the uncertainty or the ability of certain NBFCs to raise capital. Some of the NBFCs won’t be able to roll over their short-term positions.

“If they raise funds at a higher yield and charge a fixed rate to borrowers, it will lead to their NIM (Net Interest Margin) compression. We believe investors will probably wait and watch for a clear picture to emerge. Also, broker margin calls are expected to lead to further pressure on the market from Monday onwards,” it said.

