you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Full Budget instead of vote on account? Here's how you can play the market

In an election year, generally the government does not prepare a full-fledged Budget, and presents an interim one

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Even if there is uncertainty around the government presenting a full Budget instead of a vote on account, experts are expecting sops for farmers. In such a case, the market will likely be rangebound along with some hints of volatile moves.

This could be on the back of possible populist sops that could be announced, which are seen as impacting the economy adversely.

"The Budget may cause some volatility in the near term, but we feel that the impact (if any) will be more short-term in nature, and the markets will move on to more fundamental factors. Earnings growth has been recovering (albeit slightly below expectations), but we expect it to accelerate from 2HFY19 onwards, and this should be the key driver for markets in 2019," Sampath Reddy, CIO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance told Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.

In an election year, generally the government does not prepare a full-fledged Budget, and presents an interim one or a simple estimate of expenses and income lined up for the next few months, instead.

After elections, the new government presents a full Budget.

"The convention has always been that the election year Budget normally is an interim Budget and ordinarily there should be no reason why we should move away from that convention. But then the larger interest of the economy always dictates what goes into the interim Budget and that is something which cannot be discussed or disclosed at this stage," said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier this month.

Given BJP's loss in recent state elections that could jeopardize NDA's win in general elections, and unhappiness among middle class and trading community due to poor business growth and little tax exemptions in the past 4 years, there could be more populist measures with a deviation from the fiscal path.

“Nothing prevents the government from declaring a full Budget and this government might take advantage of that. Assuming they do so, financial prudence will take a back seat, the government has to prove to the people that it has their interest at heart and so the Budget is likely to be populist; with sops for farmers, the middle-class, and small businesses,” Anurag Bhatia, CEO and Head of Investments, Minance said in a statement.

Meanwhile, experts at Prabhudas Lilladher expect the market will be driven more by the macro developments across the globe hinting at the pace of slowdown, Q3 corporate results outcome and political noises, arrangements leading to shifting expectations about the post poll arithmetic.

How should you play the Budget?

Any move on relaxing corporate tax rate, long term capital gains or DDT (dividend distribution tax) can be positive for the markets, farm package, tax relief or BPL pension will boost demand.

Domestic consumption stocks like ITC, HUL, Britannia, Dabur and 2Wheeler companies (TVS Motors) can benefit from that.

Select preferred private banks and consumer finance companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance will gain from rising consumer spends. Companies to play for farm package could be M&M, PI Inds and Coromandel International in the auto and agri space, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher wrote in their report.

Meanwhile, experts at HDFC Securities ask investors to look beyond just the Budget. “We do not think investors need to make their portfolio strategy based on Budget expectations. Global interest rates, liquidity and commodity prices will determine the fate of our markets more than the Budget. We would want investors to invest in private sector banks with industrial exposure,” VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:03 pm

