 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Fuel Prices On October 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Oct 14, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Global crude prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday as US crude and gasoline inventories jumped, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Global crude prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday as US crude and gasoline inventories jumped, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.

Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.42 per barrel by 0034 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.2%, cents at $88.90 per barrel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 12, 2022

Wednesday, 12th October, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 12, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Wednesday, 12th October, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 12, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Last week, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia pushed prices higher when it agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

"The OPEC+ ... plan ... has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply through the remainder of this year and next, with the resulting higher price levels exacerbating market volatility and heightening energy security concerns," the IEA said on Thursday.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Brent crude oil #diesel prices today #Petrol prices today
first published: Oct 14, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.