    Fuel Prices On October 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Global crude prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday as US crude and gasoline inventories jumped, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.42 per barrel by 0034 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.2%, cents at $88.90 per barrel.

    Last week, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia pushed prices higher when it agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

    "The OPEC+ ... plan ... has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply through the remainder of this year and next, with the resulting higher price levels exacerbating market volatility and heightening energy security concerns," the IEA said on Thursday.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brent crude oil #diesel prices today #Petrol prices today
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 09:00 am
