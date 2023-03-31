 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTSE holds off adding India, South Korea to key bond indices

Bloomberg
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

FTSE Russell said it will keep South Korea on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — prolonging the countries’ wait to get into key market gauges.

Korean authorities are undertaking initiatives to improve the structure and accessibility of its capital markets which require local laws and regulations to be amended and may not be complete until 2024, FTSE said in a statement on Thursday.

The index provider will seek evidence from market participants on the efficacy of the enhancements and whether they’re operating as intended prior to any reclassification decision, the firm said.

Korean policymakers have been pushing to get the country into global bond and stock indexes, which Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts suggested may attract an estimated $116 billion of foreign inflows. The addition to the WGBI alone would lure up to 90 trillion won ($69 billion) of inflows, the Korean government has said, citing estimates from investment banks.