From Russia with love—raging inflation

"War is a contagion, whether it be declared or undeclared."

These words of former US President Franklin D Roosevelt resonate now more than ever.

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy have been quick and severe. Countries without any direct linkages to the two warring nations may also face challenges. But how is Russia, which accounts for only about 2 percent of global trade, causing such immeasurable pain to the world?

Russia supplies roughly 18 percent of the world's natural gas and 12 percent of its crude oil. Since these two energy sources permeate every economic activity in every country, the ripple effects of supply constraints are felt globally.

The war has also disrupted trade routes around the Black Sea. Sanctions imposed on Russia complicate matters further as they choke up supply chains that may not have fully recovered from COVID-19 shocks. What's more, the US has practically tried to impound every dollar that flows into Russia. Any transaction that has at least one leg in US soil may not go through.

Russia, too, is hitting back by restricting exports of raw material to countries it is at loggerheads with. This means trade as we know it is not happening. As supply linkages break down, higher inflation will be felt everywhere.

On the frontlines

Countries with significant trade links with Russia are facing the onslaught of shortages rather quickly. Bloomberg reported that unsubsidised bread prices in Egypt have soared, thanks to its dependence on Russia for the cereal.

While Russia is the largest exporter of wheat to the world, Egypt is the world's largest importer.

Wheat futures have zoomed in the past one month. This has meant a rise in the price of food products across countries. In Asia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan are importers of wheat but don't necessarily depend on Russia alone. Still, they will feel the pinch of rising wheat prices.

Second-round effects for products with wheat as raw material are imminent: think prices of bread, noodles and pasta. For other agricultural produce, rising prices of fertilisers and fuel for farm equipment will ensure everything from pulses to cereals gets expensive.

Besides wheat, Russia and Ukraine supply roughly 30 percent of the world's barley and 20 percent of its corn.

The cost of living in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and India is expected to rise faster, according to economists.

"Besides the higher share of energy and food in consumption in developing countries the passthrough of world prices to prices paid by consumers is also higher. It is 10% for advanced economies, 25% for emerging markets, 50% for low-income countries," Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s first deputy managing director, tweeted on March 5.

Source: @GitaGopinath, Twitter

To be sure, European nations will feel the most intense pain from higher oil and gas prices. More than 75 percent of Germany's energy resources come from Russia. The European Union gets more than 40 percent of its natural gas from the country. Germany's inflation expectations are surging in the wake of the war, with sanctions on Russia cutting off energy supply. The cost of filling this vacuum is steep.

The IMF has sounded an alarm over the situation.

"Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating," the fund said in a statement on March 5.

Collateral damage

Beyond the direct impact lies significant collateral damage for countries that aren't big trading partners of Russia or Ukraine. That is because a complex layer of financial linkages lie on top of web-like physical supply chains, crisscrossing national borders.

Supply chains that were just starting to recover from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic have been disrupted yet again. The Baltic Dry Index, a measure of changes in the cost of transporting raw materials such as coal and steel, is on the climb again and reached the highest in two-and-a-half months on March 8.

In 2021, supply issues led to the visible destocking of inventories. However, according to Nomura, the inventory-shipment ratio in Northeast Asia had risen to 1.07—close to 2019 levels—as per its latest reading, from 0.99 in June 2021.

The inventory-shipment ratio indicates how many months it would take to deplete inventories if shipments were to remain at their current level.

"Freight and logistics costs are set to rise. The temporary suspension of iron ore and steel product exports from Ukraine could hit supplies. For autos, there are some risks to the supply of wire harnesses, although our auto analysts see higher costs as the main risk," Nomura said.

Then there are the financial sanctions on Russia. The US currency features in large swathes of invoices in global trade. The sanctions add a layer of uncertainty over the movement of funds between Russian entities and importing countries. Moreover, commodity-importing countries are seeing their currencies weaken, worsening their inflation situation. India belongs to this camp.

India's challenges

The impact of higher crude oil and commodity prices on the Indian economy is straightforward: a larger currency account deficit, pressure on the rupee, increased risk of imported inflation, downside risks to growth forecasts, and some deterioration in government finances.

However, it is worth considering the impact of the Russian invasion from a non-price perspective.

India's trade exposure to Russia and Ukraine is minuscule. Exports to Russia constituted 0.91 percent of India's annual exports in FY21, while those to Ukraine were an even smaller 0.15 percent.

The numbers are similar for India's imports: 0.15 percent for those from Russia and 0.54 percent from Ukraine. But India's dependency on these two nations is sizeable for specific items.

"Ukraine and Russia account for more than 90 percent of sunflower oil imports, and within fertiliser, Russia accounts for over 17 percent of MOP (muriate of potash) and around 60 percent of NPK fertiliser imports," Nomura said in a note on March 4. NPK fertilisers contain nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

India also depends on Russia and Ukraine for more than 30 percent of its project good imports, or materials used in infrastructure projects. While India can perhaps swallow a temporary price shock, supply disruptions have shown themselves to be far more dangerous. More troubling are the possible long-term consequences.

"The current sanctions on Russia may lead to a sharp strategic rethinking by countries on their trade and dependence on other countries," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report this week.

"From a strategic point of view, more countries are likely to raise their defence spending since this emerges as the single biggest factor in heightened geopolitical situation. Besides, more and more countries may look at promoting their domestic manufacturing capabilities to de-risk themselves from the supply-chain disruptions."

A war involving the largest country in the world is forcing the rest of the world to incur costs. Only time will tell just how stiff the bill will be.