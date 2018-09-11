App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

From October 2, unlisted companies to issue new shares in demat form: Government

This step has been taken for "further enhancing transparency, investor protection and governance in the corporate sector," the Corporate Affairs Ministry said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Unlisted public companies have to compulsorily issue new shares in demat form beginning October 2, the government said Tuesday. Besides, transfer of shares has to be done only in the demat or electronic form.

This step has been taken for "further enhancing transparency, investor protection and governance in the corporate sector," the Corporate Affairs Ministry said in a release.

The decision also comes at a time when the ministry is clamping down on shell companies that are suspected of being conduits for illicit fund flows.

From October 2, issue of further shares and transfer of all shares by unlisted public companies shall be in dematerialised form only, the ministry said.

related news

Under the Companies Act, 2013, there are public as well as private companies. Generally, those having more than 200 members are classified as public companies and they have to follow stricter corporate governance norms.

According to the ministry, elimination of risks associated with physical certificates such as loss, theft, mutilation and fraud, would be a key benefit from the decision on having shares in demat form.

Further, the move would help improve the corporate governance system by increasing transparency and preventing mal-practices such as benami shareholding and back-dated issuance of shares, it said.

"Unlisted public companies are expected to facilitate the dematerialisation of their securities in coordination with depositories and share transfer agents," the release said.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Business #Corporate Affairs Ministry #India #Market news

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.