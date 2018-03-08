From managing a family to handling portfolios: Women now form 30% of active investor base

From wrapping kids in bed to heading multi-million dollar companies – the role of women has evolved over time. One such change is their growing interest in equities, be it a mother, a housewife, or someone with a 9 to 5 job.

Now, why do we say that? There are now about 30 percent active women investors who have joined the community and the numbers are likely to grow in near future, suggest experts.

“We are proud of an approximate 30 percent of active women investors. We have seen decent growth in the women investor base over the years and we believe this is going to increase further owing to the awareness about financial products and more women joining the workforce leading them to make independent financial decisions,” Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited told Moneycontrol.

“Advice remains same for all women irrespective of what profession one is in. It is important to be financially independent and financially savvy. One should have control over financial decisions and spend time in acquiring skills on money managing,” she said.

It is important to be financially independent and financially savvy irrespective of the nature of work you are doing or looking after your family. The idea is to make money work for you and not the other way round and for that investment in equities and mutual funds are the best bet.

Don’t be in a hurry to take out money just to fill up some household expense instead give your investments time to mature and create wealth for you over a period of time.

“Women have been largely playing second fiddle when it comes to investments. In fact I get some queries on ‘tips’ from women too – implying they want to make some quick buck and move out.. It’s good to see the trend gradually changing though,” Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.

“Avoid being short sighted when it comes to investing in equities… Women have the privilege of bearing a child in their womb for 9 months. The end outcome is beautiful – though there are pains associated in that period. Pre mature birth at times gets complicated! Likewise use mutual funds as a medium for long term investments (3-5 yrs) in equities – even if it poses volatilities along the way,” explains Iyer.

While pursuing their ambitions and exploring a wide range of career avenues, women are making significant contributions to the overall growth of the economy and financial well-being of their families.

“Women investors are contributing around 17% of India’s GDP currently and as more employment opportunities are being lapped up by women, this percentage is all set to rise up in future,” Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Women today are not only adding to the financial resources of their families but are also playing a key role in the management of those resources,” he said.

The base of women investors has grown significantly in the last two years. A lot of active interest from self-employed and professional women in equity and investment through mutual fund since the last few years as deposit rates remain low.

“Significant number of women investors have jumped on the equity bandwagon over the past two years. We can say this confidently because we have seen a lot of interest from self-employed and professional women using our mobile app “IIFL Markets” which already has over 1.3 million downloads,” Janvi Nagrecha Desai, Vice President, IIFL told Moneycontrol.

Women investors find mobile app convenient to keep a track of their investments on a regular basis. This is one trend which has picked up momentum in the past couple of years, thanks to data revolution.

From investors to fund managers -- they have done it all. Although, they are underrepresented in the fund manager ranks globally and it has been no different in India.

"While the number of women in fund management is up from last year, women managers still constitute only 8 percent of the industry and cumulatively manage assets worth Rs3065 billion, a figure that translates to about 15 percent of the total assets under management for open-ended funds, Morningstar India said in a report.

In the study, Morningstar India also observed that women managers have generated solid returns within their peer groups. As we dig deeper into the data we find that out of the total assets managed by women fund managers, 61% of the AUM outperformed the benchmark/peer group average over 1-year basis, 81% over 3-year basis and 86% over 5-year basis.

Thus, over the long term funds managed/overseen by women managers have delivered significant outperformance versus peers, highlighted the study.

What should women investors do?

Women investors should look at their respective risk profile, age and focus on asset allocation clubbed with strict discipline and schedule of investment.

The best thing to do is to “Fill it.. Shut it..& Forget it…. Has to be strategy to follow especially when you make equity investments,” explains Iyer. “Periodic review of portfolios of course should be done with your financial advisor. But, most of my wealth creation actually happened when I forgot about the investment and just let it be!,” she said.

Gupta of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited advises women investors to first take advice from a Financial Advisor before making any financial decision. Investors who are looking to invest in equity markets for the first time should start investing with funds in the Equity Savings category.

“This category of funds balances risk and return by investing in equity, debt and arbitrage opportunities in equal proportion. Arbitrage and debt help in providing stability to the fund whereas equity helps in capturing the upside potential,” she said.

However, it is not one-time investment which most analysts recommend. They suggest women investors to review their portfolio on a periodical basis to get a clear picture of long-term wealth creation.