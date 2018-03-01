From Jerome Powell to PSU Banks: 5 factors which are weighing on D-Street

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged over 200 points while Nifty saw a decline of nearly 100 points in morning trade on Wednesday tracking weak handover from Wall Street.

Nifty Bank saw a cut of over 300 points and was now trading near its psychological support of 25,000. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,252.13, followed by 25,120.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,619.33, followed by 25,855.07.

The fall in NiftyBank was led by losses in PNB, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and State Bank of India.

On the sectoral front, BSE Metal index slipped 1.4 percent, followed by PSU Index which was down 1.3 percent, and S&P BSE Bankex dropped 1.2 percent.

We have collated a list of top five factors which could be weighing on the markets:

More rate hikes by the US Fed?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday hinted that the central bank could see more than 3 rate hikes, maybe 4 in the year 2018. More rate hikes will put further pressure on emerging markets like India.

In his first public appearance as head of the US central bank, Powell vowed to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates, said a Reuters report.

“Testifying before the US House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee, Powell acknowledged the economy had strengthened recently, a remark that prompted investors to increase bets on four rate increases in 2018,” it said.

Fears of faster US rate hikes have fuelled fears that other central banks will start to tighten policy and raise borrowing costs, said a report which would, in turn, hurt corporate earnings which have been subdued for the past 3 years.

Reacting to the news, US short-term interest rate futures dropped and yields of US. Treasuries rose on Tuesday. Treasury prices slipped on Powell’s testimony with yields on the 10-year U.S. note briefly rising past 2.9 percent. They were last at 2.89 percent, said a Reuters report.

“If we look at the bulk of Powell’s statement it signals a continuity of the policies pursued by Janet Yellen. I think the market is well placed for three interest rate hikes. The market might be over-interpreting the statement,” Geoff Lewis, Global Strategist-Capital Markets Group at Manulife AMC said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“It will be a good year for the global economy but a tough year for markets. We have had exceptionally low volatility last year, a degree of investor complacency and it was vying for markets to correct. What follows now will be more volatility for the rest of the year,” he said.

Weak handover from Wall Street

Wall Street suffered on Tuesday its biggest daily drops since the sell-off three weeks ago after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revived fears about more interest-rate increases than expected this year, said a Reuters report.

Bond yields also rose, while the CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of the expected near-term volatility of the S&P 500 index, rose 2.79 points to 18.59, its largest one-day gain also in nearly three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.24 points, or 1.16 percent, to 25,410.03, the S&P 500 lost 35.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,744.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.11 points, or 1.23 percent, to 7,330.35.

Comments from Powell led to a selloff in Asian markets after comments from new Federal Reserve Chair revived fears about faster rate rises in the United States.

No more headroom for banks!

The Finance Ministry has directed managing directors (MDs) of public sector banks (PSBs) to examine all non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans over Rs 50 crore for possible fraud and refer the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The banks have been given 15 days to take pre-emptive action and identify and address operational and technological risks.

GST collections decline marginally

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) touched Rs 86,318 crore in January, falling marginally from previous month’s mop-up, data released by Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed.

Now a low GST collection will put further pressure on the fiscal deficit. The government total tax kitty was Rs 86,703 crore in December after revenue slipped considerably in November.

Out of the total number of taxpayers, 16.42 lakh are composition dealers who file returns every quarter. The numbers indicate that only 69 percent of businesses have paid taxes in January.

Technical Factors: support seen at 10,400

The Nifty index formed a bearish candle on Tuesday after three successive bullish candles which suggested that the momentum could hit a pause. The index breached 50-day exponential moving average in the opening tick.

The index opened with a gap down which breached its crucial support of 10,500. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,517.1, followed by 10,479.9. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,611.6 and 10,668.9.

The Nifty has to surpass its immediate hurdle of 10,620-10,630 zone to extend its bounce back move towards 10,720 else some profit booking could be seen towards the immediate support of 10,500 then 10,430 levels.