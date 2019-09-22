App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Friday's rally shift Nifty's range to 11,000-11,500; these 10 stocks can see an immediate upswing'

Bank Nifty formed a Big Bullish candle on daily as well as on weekly scale and surpassed it crucial hurdle of 28,500 zones.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty index managed to hold the 10,700 zone and witnessed a strong momentum for the most part of the session by heading towards the 11,380 zone. It formed a Big Bullish candle on the daily and weekly scale, and made a record historical intraday gains for the index in last many years.

It rallied by more than 600 points as its surpassed its multiple hurdle of 11,111 zones and extended towards next key levels of 11,333-11,380 zones. It has managed to reclaim its 50 DEMA and formed a short term bottom out process on Daily and Weekly scale with broad based buying across the sector. Now it has to continue to hold above 11,180 zones to extend its move towards 11,380 then 11,500 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 11,111 then 11,050 levels.

Close

India VIX moved up by 9.07 percent from 14.12 to 15.40 levels. On the options front, Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11,200 followed by 11,300 strike.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Associate Vice President and Analyst-Derivatives|Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Call Writing is seen at 11,600 followed by 11,400 strike, while Put Writing is seen at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike. Options data suggests a shift in trading range in between 11,000 to 11,500 zones.

Bank Nifty managed to hold its multiple support of the 26,650 zone and witnessed sustained buying interest throughout the session as it gained nearly 2,200 points to close near the 29,000 zone. It formed a Big Bullish candle on the daily as well as on weekly scales, and surpassed it crucial hurdle of the 28,500 zone.

The index recorded its biggest intraday gain ever since its incorporation as it surged nearly 10 percent. Now it needs to hold above the 28,500 zone to witness a further momentum towards 29,500 then the 30,000 zone, while on the downside supports are seen at 28,388 then 28,000 zones.

Stock specific most of the heavyweight looks quite promising for the immediate up swing. We are positive on Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank in private banking pace, Colgate Palmolive, Bata, Pidilite Industries, Titan, HUL in FMCG stocks, while HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential can see good traction.

The Author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 09:17 am

tags #experts columns #Market Edge

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.