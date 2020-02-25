App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Fresh base for USD/INR at 71.5, further dip will be a buying opportunity'

Trend is intact but mild pause can be expected before the reiteration of upmove.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

History repeats itself and so does the price pattern. Amid all noise and news flow, price has all the information and first information. For the last two weeks we have been repeatedly making it to the notice that the current ongoing scenario is a mirror image of what happened in the month of Nov-Dec 2019 and a big move on the upside will not be ruled out.

The pattern has finally matured and a sharp move on an upside has been witnessed in the previous week. The currency pair has finally touched the 72 mark and is trading with decent gains.

Close

With this sharp up move certain major changes are shaping up for the currency pair on positional basis. On the weekly chart, prices were resting on 20 week moving average and now the bulls have taken the charge from there indicating that the consolidation process is over and trend is developing on an upside. Short term moving averages are developing a positive curve suggesting that up move could extend in days to come. On a daily time frame, the currency pair is facing the falling trend line resistance which could act as temporary halt for the bulls and some breather can be seen.

related news

Though, the breakout has is in action but it’s not prudent to chase the running bulls at current levels. The trend line is acting as a mild resistance and prices are likely to show respect towards as it’s approaching there for the first time. Trend is intact but mild pause can be expected before the reiteration of upmove.

Momentum indicators have started trading in a bullish zone after a long time indicating that bulls have tightened the grip. One of the major changes that have taken place is that, the base for the currency pair has shifted upward from 71.10 to 71.50 which will act as a major factor in formulation of trading strategy.

Any dip above this level will act as a buying opportunity for traders and instead of chasing the breakout more focus should be placed on base price.

Image102422020USD/INR DAILY


Trading strategy

The bullish move of the last few days could attract the attention of the Reserve Bank of India and intervention on its part can be seen. Considering the overall perspective it’s prudent to trade with positive bias. 71.50 to 72.10 is emerging as an expected trading range for next few days.

Traders can go with bull put spread where 71.75 PE can be sold at 0.0675 and to hedge the position 71.50 PE can be bought at 0.0225 simultaneously. Strategy would enable the trader to get the premium of 0.045 paise with limited risk.

Note: Option premium mentioned are based on closing price as on February 24 of 28th February contract.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:26 am

tags #Expert Columns #Rupee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.