Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Freeing up of air space can save valuable cash if implemented right; Aviation industry clearly needs much more'

We advise investors to wait for the Q1FY2021 results of IndiGo and SpiceJet before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Ashish Shah

The government in its relief measures for the Civil Aviation industry announced its intention to free up India's air space for civil aircraft movement. Currently only 60 percent of India's air space is freely available for civil aviation with the rest being restricted for Defence use. This often leads to airlines having to take longer routes leading to increased expenditure on fuel and crew costs due to longer flying hours. The government will work with the Defence forces and rationalise these restrictions on air space availability to make civil aviation more efficient.

The government estimates this relaxation will lead to Rs 1,000 crore per annum cost savings for the aviation industry. Assuming a large part of this is by way of fuel cost savings this should lead to around 3 percent reduction in fuel costs for the industry. More importantly, cash savings of Rs 1,000 crore annually for airlines is not an insignificant amount at this difficult juncture when the industry is staring at steep losses.

On a back of the envelope basis, cost savings for the two listed airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet should be Rs 480 crore/Rs 160 crore, respectively given their domestic market shares of 48 percent and 16 percent, respectively. However, the true extent of relief would depend upon the speed with which the Government is able to work with the Defence forces to free up the air space.

And not to forget the actual savings would also depend upon the speed with which the airlines are able to restore their operations at normal levels as government estimate of savings would likely have been estimated on such basis. Having said this, much more needs to be done for the industry given that the disruption has been severe and that air travel will take at least 12 months if not more to come back to normalcy.

We advise investors to wait for the Q1FY2021 results of IndiGo and SpiceJet before taking any investment decisions. The quarter numbers will give a clearer picture of the performance of the companies, as they would have had only marginal operations (largely cargo). At current levels, we recommend a buy on IndiGo and a reduce on SpiceJet.

The author is Aviation Analyst at Centrum Broking.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Business #Interglobe Aviation #SpiceJet #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

