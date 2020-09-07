Franklin MF offloads 0.7% stake in Indiabulls Housing, Arkaig Acquisition acquires 1.85% in Shriram City Union

Franklin Mutual Fund has offloaded 0.73 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance via open market transactions on September 7.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds-Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund sold 31 lakh shares in the company at Rs 194.04 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

As of June 30, Franklin Mutual Fund held 86,76,627 equity shares (representing 2.05 percent of its total paid-up equity ) in Indiabulls Housing Finance.

In other bulk deals, Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) bought 12,23,810 equity shares (representing 1.85 percent of its total paid-up equity) in Shriram City Union Finance at Rs 965 per share. Cornalina Acquisition (FII) was the net seller in the deal.

Promoter entity Gautam Gopikishan Makharia acquired 1,97,950 shares (representing 0.64 percent of its total paid-up equity) in Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers at Rs 104.18 per share. The promoter and promoter group held 65.28 percent stake, including Gautam Gopikishan Makharia's 28.57 percent holiding, as on June 30.