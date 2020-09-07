172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|franklin-mf-offloads-0-7-stake-in-indiabulls-housing-arkaig-acquisition-acquires-1-85-in-shriram-city-union-5809861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin MF offloads 0.7% stake in Indiabulls Housing, Arkaig Acquisition acquires 1.85% in Shriram City Union

Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) bought 12,23,810 equity shares (representing 1.85 percent of its total paid-up equity) in Shriram City Union Finance at Rs 965 per share

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Franklin Mutual Fund has offloaded 0.73 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance via open market transactions on September 7.

Franklin Mutual Series Funds-Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund sold 31 lakh shares in the company at Rs 194.04 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

As of June 30, Franklin Mutual Fund held 86,76,627 equity shares (representing 2.05 percent of its total paid-up equity ) in Indiabulls Housing Finance.

In other bulk deals, Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) bought 12,23,810 equity shares (representing 1.85 percent of its total paid-up equity) in Shriram City Union Finance at Rs 965 per share. Cornalina Acquisition (FII) was the net seller in the deal.

Promoter entity Gautam Gopikishan Makharia acquired 1,97,950 shares (representing 0.64 percent of its total paid-up equity) in Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers at Rs 104.18 per share. The promoter and promoter group held 65.28 percent stake, including Gautam Gopikishan Makharia's 28.57 percent holiding, as on June 30.

Spark Mall and Parking bought 24,32,750 equity shares (representing 2.89 percent of its total paid-up equity) in Bharat Road Network at Rs 35.02 per share. Ayodhya Gorakhpur SMS Tolls was the net seller for the same shares and the firm held 3 percent (25,18,700 shares) in the company as of June 30.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:42 pm

#Bharat Road Network #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers #Shriram City Union Finance

