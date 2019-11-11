'FPIs turn bullish on India; Quality mid & smallcaps to ensure better returns hereon'

Rajeev Srivastava

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped in Rs 12,000 crore in the Indian capital market so far in the month of November. Their active participation supported by steady contributions from domestic investors offered succour to Indian equities in October 2019.

The confluence of benign global equities, the anticipation of further tax sops by the government, possibility of select PSUs privatisation and the initial sign of a pick-up in consumer spending witnessed during festivals, aided the positive sentiment.

Staging a strong recovery, market benchmarks the Nifty and the Sensex have now gained 9.5 percent and 11 percent year-to-date, respectively, in CY19, as on October 2019. Though this is still underperformance versus the developed market indices, Nifty has outperformance albeit marginally the MSCI Emerging Market indices.

On the flip side, an unfavourable outcome in recent assembly elections against the ruling government does not augur well for the markets.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have not thrown any sweet surprise. Results have been average with the Nifty companies reporting a 17 percent growth mainly aided by lower corporate tax.

However, the overall revenue growth for India Inc remained muted at 1 percent, which essentially vindicates slowdown in consumer, as well as, government spending.

With core sector growth for September 2019 dipping by 5 percent (7 of 8 sectors recorded negative growth) it clearly indicates that for revival more concrete efforts need to be made.

Now, with monsoon and elections behind us, all eyes are on improving consumption and government spending in 2HFY20.

We believe that India has enormous scope to get additional global trade pie out of ongoing trade stand-off between China and the US, which should essentially lead to a further improvement in fiscal balances.

Hence, it is imperative for the government to ensure an amicable business environment for domestic entities. Stable oil prices, steady currency rates, favourable monsoon, and low-cost labour still offers India an edge over other emerging markets.

Further, given the likely pick-up in cement, automotive and consumers durable volume led by a pick-up in governments’ spending and low base, we expect the corporate earnings to improve in 2HFY20E, which should also be accentuated with benign fuel and input prices.

Further, a gradual recovery in the MSME segment on the back of several measures undertaken by the government to take the sector's contribution in GDP from 29 percent to 50 percent is expected to boost economic recovery hereon.

Given a sharp rebound in indices, Nifty is currently trading at 17 times (2020 earnings), which is broadly at par with its long-term average.

Going forward, given the sharp contraction in the earnings multiple (30-40 percent) of the Nifty50 and NSE Smallcap index and with strong visibility of earnings recovery hereon, we continue to expect quality names in midcap and smallcap space to generate better returns than frontliners.

(The author is Head -Retail Broking, Reliance Securities)