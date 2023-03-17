FPIs to inform changes in structure, ownership in 7 working days: SEBI

Further tightening the noose around FPIs operating in India, the market regulator SEBI has directed them to follow stricter timelines to inform custodians of any material change in their control, ownership and structure.

The word 'forthwith' in the current regulations has now been replaced with "as soon as possible but not later than seven working days".

“In case of any direct or indirect change in structure or common ownership or control of the foreign portfolio investor or investor group, it shall, as soon as possible but not later than seven working days, bring the same to the notice of its designated depository participant,” stated the notification.

This comes after SEBI asked the Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) information of the end or ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

The aim is to curb use of related-party transactions by companies to purchase its own shares, sidestepping minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. FPIs especially in tax havens have multiple layers of ownership. FPIs are required to inform SEBI as well as DDP if there is any material change in structure, ownership or control.

