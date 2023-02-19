 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs shift focus back on Indian market; invest Rs 7,600 crore in a week

Feb 19, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

This came following a net outflow of Rs 3,920 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities in the preceding week (February 7-12), data with the depositories showed.

Foreign investors seem to have shifted their focus back on the Indian equity markets as they turned net buyers last week with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore.

”As the markets began to recover from the Adani shock, the flows from FPIs also improved, suggesting their renewed interest in the prospects of the Indian equity markets,” Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research at Morningstar India, said.

It appears that the sustained selling in India witnessed from early January is over but they might sell again at higher levels, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. As per the data, FPIs have purchased equities worth a net sum of Rs 7,666 crore in the week ended February 17.