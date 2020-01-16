FPIs: SEBI exempts certain entities from clubbing of investment limit

Markets watchdog Sebi on January 16 said certain overseas government agencies and their related entities will be exempted from clubbing of investment limit that is applicable for foreign portfolio investors. The exemption would be applicable where the Indian government has entered into agreements or treaties with overseas governments or there is an order.

Issuing a circular on exemption from clubbing of investment limit for foreign government agencies and its related entities, Sebi cited a rule under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 regarding Investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

In line with these rules, Sebi said "certain foreign government agencies and its related entities are exempt from clubbing of investment limit requirements and other investment conditions either by way of an agreement or treaty with other sovereign governments or by an order of the central government".

On December 19, the regulator amended the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 and omitted a regulation.