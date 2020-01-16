App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs: SEBI exempts certain entities from clubbing of investment limit

Issuing a circular on exemption from clubbing of investment limit for foreign government agencies and its related entities, Sebi cited a rule under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 regarding Investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets watchdog Sebi on January 16 said certain overseas government agencies and their related entities will be exempted from clubbing of investment limit that is applicable for foreign portfolio investors. The exemption would be applicable where the Indian government has entered into agreements or treaties with overseas governments or there is an order.

Issuing a circular on exemption from clubbing of investment limit for foreign government agencies and its related entities, Sebi cited a rule under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 regarding Investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

In line with these rules, Sebi said "certain foreign government agencies and its related entities are exempt from clubbing of investment limit requirements and other investment conditions either by way of an agreement or treaty with other sovereign governments or by an order of the central government".

Close

On December 19, the regulator amended the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 and omitted a regulation.

related news

The particular regulation pertained to cases where the government enters into agreements or treaties with other sovereign governments and where such agreements or treaties specifically recognise certain entities to be distinct and separate. In such cases, Sebi may, during the validity of such agreements or treaties, recognise them as such, subject to conditions as may be specified by it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.