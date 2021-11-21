MARKET NEWS

FPIs pump in Rs 19,712 crore in Indian markets in November so far

In October, FPIs remained net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore.

PTI
November 21, 2021 / 09:32 PM IST
Representative image (Shutterstock)

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers in the Indian markets at Rs 19,712 crore in November so far.

As per depositories’ data, they invested Rs 14,051 crore into equities and Rs 5,661 crore in debt segment between November 1-18.

This translated into total net investment of Rs 19,712 crore during the period under review.

In October, FPIs remained net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore.

“From long-term perspective, India continues to be an important and competitive investment destination. Despite intermittent and short-term challenges, India offers a good growth opportunity,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director (manager research) at Morningstar India.

Close

He further said that the net flows this week cannot be construed as a change in trend as the uncertainties on the global and domestic front persists.

“This could be a tactical allocation by FPIs, and one needs to watch the flow trends in the coming weeks to better access their investment pattern,” he said.

For the first half of November FPIs have been sellers in banking and even in performing sectors like IT, noted V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further added that most foreign brokerages have a sell call on India on concerns of stretched valuations.

Going forward, an anticipated higher quantum of tapering by the US Federal Reserve may lead to emerging markets including India receiving reduced foreign investments, said Shrikant Chouhan, head (equity research-retail) at Kotak Securities.

The only positive part is falling crude prices, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) #markets
first published: Nov 21, 2021 09:32 pm

