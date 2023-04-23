 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs invest Rs 8,643 crore in equities in April on reasonable valuation of stocks

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused Rs 8,643 crore in the Indian equity markets so far this month on the reasonable valuation of stocks, according to analysts.

FPIs infused a net sum of Rs 7,936 crore in equities in March mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners.

FPIs started the current financial year on a positive note and invested Rs 8,643 crore in Indian equities from April 3, data with the depositories showed.

The situation is generally favourable for economies like India in terms of FPI inflows, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.