FPIs invest Rs 30,385 crore in Indian equities in November so far

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Foreign investors have been aggressively buying Indian equities in November, investing Rs 30,385 crore this month so far, on stabilisation in rupee and resilience of the domestic economy compared to global counterparts.

However, going forward, buying by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) is unlikely to turn very aggressive as high valuations in India are a headwind, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Further, valuations in markets like China, South Korea and Taiwan are very attractive now and so more FPI money is likely to move to these markets, he added.

According to data with the depositories, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 30,385 crore in equities during November 1-18.

This came following a net outflow of just Rs 8 crore last month and Rs 7,624 crore in September.

Prior to these outflows, FPIs were net buyers in August to the tune of Rs 51,200 crore and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July. Before that, foreign investors were net sellers in Indian equities for nine months in a row which started in October last year.