FPIs invest Rs 11,630 crore in equities in April on reasonable valuation, rupee appreciation

Apr 30, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 11,630 crore in the Indian equity markets in April on the reasonable valuation of stocks and appreciation in the rupee.

This came after FPIs infused a net sum of Rs 7,936 crore in equities in March, mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners. However, if one adjusts for the investments of GQG in Adani Group, the net flow was negative.

Going forward, the outlook for FPI flow is expected to remain volatile due to the tight monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. The interest rate hike by 25 basis points in the coming policy meeting as indicated by the US Fed minutes, could impact FPI investments, Sonam Srivastava, founder of investment advisory firm Wright Research, said.

However, the stability of the Indian economy compared to other emerging markets and reasonable valuations may continue to attract FPIs to Indian equities, she added.