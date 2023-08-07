FPIs from tax havens see sharp drop in assets even as number of entities go up

SEBI data furnished in its annual report said, in FY23, FPIs based in Mauritius saw 41 percent drop in assets under custody (AUC) to Rs 3,24,551 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) based in recognised tax havens such as Mauritius and Luxembourg seem to be on a selling spree in India as the assets they hold have fallen sharply even as their numbers have increased.

SEBI data furnished in its annual report suggests, that in FY23, FPIs based in Mauritius saw 41 percent drop in assets under custody (AUC) to Rs 3,24,551 crore. Similarly, AUC for FPIs based in Luxembourg and Ireland saw a drop of about 7 percent YoY and 2 percent YoY, respectively, as of March 31, 2023. This development came despite the number of registered FPIs from these jurisdictions increased by 0.9 percent, 5.7 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.

Though, it is not clear what prompted such sharp reduction in assets, SEBI and the government has been proactive in reducing tax avoidance and other misappropriation of laws. It should be also noted that some drop in assets held by them could be due to drop in market value of assets, and may not be due to sale of assets.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s share of stock market turnover falls most among top-10 cities: SEBI Annual Report

Recently, the market regulator made it mandatory for “high-risk FPIs” to furnish additional details specifically regarding their ownership, economic interest, and control. High risk FPIs are those holding more than 50 percent of their equity assets under management in a single corporate group.

These changes were introduced by SEBI after the Hindenburg-Adani Group saga earlier during the year. Lack of certain disclosure made it difficult for SEBI to access data for investigating allegations involving FPIs in the Adani Group case.

As on March 31, 2023, a total of 11,081 FPIs were registered in India from various jurisdictions of which the highest registration was from the USA (3,464), followed by Luxembourg (1,348) and Canada (820). Sebi said 39.4 percent of the total assets of the FPIs in India were from USA, followed by Singapore (9.4 percent), Luxembourg (7.5 percent) and Mauritius (6.7 percent).

The AUC of FPIs from Singapore and USA increased by 5.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, during 2022-23 as compared to last year.

Overall, the AUC of FPIs reduced by 4.4 percent to Rs 48.7 lakh crore from Rs 50.9 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022. Equity assets constituted 91.5 percent of total assets held by FPIs in India as on March 31, 2023. FPI’s AUC in equity and debt instruments declined by 4.9 percent and 3.8 percent,

respectively during 2022-23 as compared to last year.

According to SEBI, of the total Rs 44.6 lakh crore equity assets held by FPIs, Rs 15 lakh crore were held in Financial Services sector, followed by Information Technology (Rs 4.9 lakh crore) and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (Rs 4.5 lakh crore). These top three sectors accounted for more than half of the FPI’s AUC of equity segment for the period 2022-23.