FPIs dump shares with record net outflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2022; revival expected in 2023

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Apart from global monetary tightening, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with Russia and Ukraine conflict led to an exodus of foreign money in 2022.

After three consecutive years of infusing huge funds, foreign portfolio investors retreated from the Indian equity markets in a big way in 2022 with the highest-ever yearly net outflow of nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

The huge outflow, which surpasses by a big margin the previous record of Rs 53,000 crore net withdrawal in 2008, came amid aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally but 2023 is expected to be better on positivity about overall macroeconomic trends in India, experts said.

Apart from global monetary tightening, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with Russia and Ukraine conflict led to an exodus of foreign money in 2022.

Going ahead, the quantum of FPI outflows might not be as large as that seen in the first half of 2022 as India's growth is relatively promising compared to other developed and emerging economies, said Manish Jeloka, Co-head of Products and Solutions, Sanctum Wealth.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and MD of Bajaj Capital, said that FPI flows in 2023 would be decided by a host of factors such as the US Federal Reserve's policy stance, oil prices movement and development in geopolitical situation.

Till December 28, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net withdrawal of Rs 1.21 lakh crore (nearly USD 16.5 billion) from the Indian equity markets and net pull out of around Rs 16,600 crore (USD 2 billion) from the debt market, as per data available with the depositories.