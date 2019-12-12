'FPIs continue to dominate Indian Equities; mid & small-cap stocks to be in limelight'

Rajeev Srivastava

India’s benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty, which touched fresh highs in November, have fallen prey to outflow from foreign investors and corrected by about 1 percent each in the first week of December.

The uncertainty over the US-China trade deal as December 15, 2019 deadline nears continues to weigh on the global as well as domestic markets.

India’s GDP slipping to a six-year low in the September quarter and the surprise move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to leave key policy rates unchanged has also not gone down well with the investors, especially the foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been net buyers with an infusion of more than $6.4 billion during September and November, turned net sellers in the first week of December, mainly due to poor headline numbers and looming concerns over the fiscal deficit.

An apparent change in the political landscape after a new coalition was sworn in Maharashtra raised concerns over huge infrastructure investment, dampening the sentiment further.

While the goods and services tax (GST) collection topping Rs 1 lakh crore after three months in November offer some solace, it will be a challenge for the government to keep the fiscal deficit at 3.3% for FY20, as it has already reached 102% of the budget estimate in the April-October period.

While the government claimed that the GDP growth had bottomed out in 2QFY20, which should see a substantial improvement from the current quarter mainly on the back of recent stimulus measures.

But the slowdown in government spending and the continued absence of private capex still pose a concern for economic revival, at least for this fiscal.

Core industries output contracted by 5.8 percent in October 2019, raising doubts over the corporate earnings for 2HFY20.

However, the market is still factoring a corporate earnings growth of 11% and 23% (ex-telecom) for FY20E and FY21E, respectively.

The current 12-month valuation at 18.5x is a tad higher of its historical average and any major disappointment in corporate earnings may lead to a huge FPI outflow in the coming quarters.

The rally seen in November was not broad-based as select stocks drove the markets. Visible improvement in corporate earnings is a sign for a broad-based rally and in such a scenario, we believe midcap and smallcap stocks will give strong returns to investors given the sharp contraction in their valuations.

We believe the ongoing correction is to be used as an opportunity to take fresh positions in quality stocks having strong earnings potential and are available at discounted multiple.

With the recent stimulus measures starting to aid growth, we believe corporate earnings will certainly start picking up and discounted multiple of various quality mid-cap stocks will start getting re-rated.

We strongly believe that quality mid-cap stocks will prove to be compounders in the next 10-12 months.

(The author is Head Retail Broking, Reliance Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.